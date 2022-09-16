TimesLIVE finding Toyota GR Cup pace at Killarney

Friday ushered in the start of the penultimate round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town — the place it all begun six months ago.
With a morning fog still billowing across parts of the circuit, I and the five other motoring scribes selected to represent our titles in this one-make series took to the 3.267km track to blow away those cobwebs and see if we could improve on the times we set the last time we were here. After all, a season behind the wheel should be good for something, right?
The track seemed especially slippery in the first timed session and it took a good few laps for those Dunlop Direzza tyres to get up to temperature before I felt confident enough to really send it. When I did, I managed to steer the TimesLIVE GR Yaris to a session-best time of 1:25.823 — already faster than the 1:25.978 I set in qualifying back here in March.
Of course the Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser stuck to my Toyota's windscreen said I could go quicker, so I set about crunching the data and making a few mental notes for the second session. The infamous Cape Town Corner — that banked right-hander that throws you back onto the pit straight — was again my biggest time-suck, so I needed to concentrate on getting it waxed if I wanted to see any improvement.
With the track surface noticeably hotter the second morning practice offered a lot more purchase out of the blocks and I was able to push from the first flying lap. The car felt less skittish too and in the end I was able to turn out a 1:25.627. A little bit better but still not quick enough to bother local boy Ashley Oldfield (cars.co.za) who had dipped in the 1:24s. Again, Cape Town Corner — my nemesis — seemed to be where I was losing the most.
So I studied some more session data and even asked my good racing buddy and multiple SA motorsport champion, Jeffery Kruger, for a few tips on how to get the GR Yaris around this tricksy bend a bit better. His advice worked a treat and in the final session of the day I was able to put a 1:25.202 up on the timing board. There's definitely still more time to whittle away here (my Garmin now pips my optimal lap time at a mid 1:24) and I am hoping that in Saturday's cooler qualifying conditions I will be able to make it happen. Whatever happens it'll be a tough ask to catch Oldfield who ended the afternoon with a 1:24.111.
Watch this space (or follow me on Instagram) for updates as and when they happen.
