TimesLIVE third overall at penultimate Toyota GR Cup race at Killarney

The second and final heat of the day saw me starting third on the grid, and again all hopes of advancing were shattered after I made yet another bum start. Though it must be said that the leading three-car train of Oldfield, Nurse and myself was a hell of a lot closer than it had been in the first race. Indeed, when the checkered flag unfurled there was only 0.720 between us: a result that makes this the hardest fought GR Cup battle of the entire season so far. Fourth place when to Jones, fifth to Kok-Kritzinger and sixth to Matebese.

At the end of the day my efforts were rewarded with third place overall. Not what I was really hoping for, to be honest, so I walked away from this penultimate round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup somewhat disappointed. But, hey, it is what it is. The final race of the season is going down at Zwartkops Raceway on October 15 so maybe I can try to redeem myself a bit there. It is, after all, a circuit I know somewhat better than Killarney and one where I put the TimesLIVE GR Yaris on pole position when we last raced there in April.

Toyota GR Cup Killarney Overall Result:

Ashley Oldfield (cars.co.za): 17:10.812

Sean Nurse (SN Automotive): +0.998

Thomas Falkiner (TimesLIVE): +1.746

Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger (Wiele2Wiele): +20.309

Mark Jones (Citizen Motoring): +20.796

Lerato Matebese (TopGear SA): +35.812