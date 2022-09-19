TimesLIVE third overall at penultimate Toyota GR Cup race at Killarney

It was lights out this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup at Cape Town's Killarney International Raceway. Again forming part of the National Extreme Festival, I and the five other motoring writers picked to represent our titles in this single-make series arrived at the circuit early on Saturday morning for our qualifying session.

Track conditions proved optimal (those pesky rain showers predicted by my weather app stayed away) with plenty of surface grip and cool, dense air to keep our turbochargers happy. In the three Friday practice sessions I had concentrated on improving upon the lap times I first set around this 3.267km circuit back in March, which I did quite easily with a 1:25.202. Now my target was to break into the 1:24s. So after putting a decent amount of heat into my car's Dunlop Direzza semi-slicks I gave my TimesLIVE GR Yaris full beans down the pit straight and set about shaving away those crucial few tenths of a second.