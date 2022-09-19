×

Motorsport

TimesLIVE third overall at penultimate Toyota GR Cup race at Killarney

19 September 2022 - 16:21
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
Falkiner steered the TimesLIVE GR Yaris to two third-place finishes at Killarney International Raceway.
Image: Patrick Vermaak

It was lights out this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup at Cape Town's Killarney International Raceway. Again forming part of the National Extreme Festival, I and the five other motoring writers picked to represent our titles in this single-make series arrived at the circuit early on Saturday morning for our qualifying session. 

Track conditions proved optimal (those pesky rain showers predicted by my weather app stayed away) with plenty of surface grip and cool, dense air to keep our turbochargers happy. In the three Friday practice sessions I had concentrated on improving upon the lap times I first set around this 3.267km circuit back in March, which I did quite easily with a 1:25.202. Now my target was to break into the 1:24s. So after putting a decent amount of heat into my car's Dunlop Direzza semi-slicks I gave my TimesLIVE GR Yaris full beans down the pit straight and set about shaving away those crucial few tenths of a second. 

Falkiner spent both heats nipping at the heels of Sean Nurse.
Image: Suppliec

Limiting myself to five hot laps to help preserve the car's tyres and brakes, I returned to the pits after registering a 1:24.905 — good enough for second on the grid behind Ashley Oldfield (cars.co.za), who pulled out all the stops to clock a speedy 1:24.028. Third place went to Sean Nurse (SN Automotive), fourth Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger (Wiele-2-Wiele), fifth Lerato Matebese (Top Gear SA) and sixth Mark Jones (Citizen Motoring). 

The first Toyota GR Cup heat of the day began with a fairly brisk rolling start, where I bogged down in third gear when the lights went off: a silly mistake that let Nurse edge past me into the first corner. These GR Yaris' have proved to offer little in the way of slipstream assistance in a straight line, so I knew I would struggle to regain second position unless the SN Automotive pilot made a mistake. Needless to say he didn't and I spent the entire race nipping at his rear bumper until the checkered flag came out on lap six. Behind me, Kok-Kritzinger came home in fourth, Jones fifth and Matebese sixth. 

The TimesLIVE GR Yaris again performed flawlessly with no mechanical gremlins presenting themselves over the race weekend.
Image: Supplied

The second and final heat of the day saw me starting third on the grid, and again all hopes of advancing were shattered after I made yet another bum start. Though it must be said that the leading three-car train of Oldfield, Nurse and myself was a hell of a lot closer than it had been in the first race. Indeed, when the checkered flag unfurled there was only 0.720 between us: a result that makes this the hardest fought GR Cup battle of the entire season so far. Fourth place when to Jones, fifth to Kok-Kritzinger and sixth to Matebese. 

At the end of the day my efforts were rewarded with third place overall. Not what I was really hoping for, to be honest, so I walked away from this penultimate round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup somewhat disappointed. But, hey, it is what it is. The final race of the season is going down at Zwartkops Raceway on October 15 so maybe I can try to redeem myself a bit there. It is, after all, a circuit I know somewhat better than Killarney and one where I put the TimesLIVE GR Yaris on pole position when we last raced there in April. 

Toyota GR Cup Killarney Overall Result:

Ashley Oldfield (cars.co.za): 17:10.812

Sean Nurse (SN Automotive): +0.998

Thomas Falkiner (TimesLIVE): +1.746

Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger (Wiele2Wiele): +20.309

Mark Jones (Citizen Motoring): +20.796

Lerato Matebese (TopGear SA): +35.812

