Brad Binder narrowly missed the podium at MotorLand Aragon on Sunday, racing to fourth position at the Spanish circuit to record his second-best finish of this year’s MotoGP season.
His best 2022 result was second place at the Qatar season opener in March.
On Sunday the South African, riding a Red Bull KTM factory bike, made a brilliant start from 10th on the grid and remained in podium contention for the duration of the race, which was the 15th of 20 rounds and the penultimate European Grand Prix of the campaign.
From the fourth row, Binder seared into second within the first few corners. From that point the South African, who was nursing a sore right ankle after his fall in free practice three on Saturday, held third position for most of the race as he battled with the Ducatis of Enea Bastianini, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.
With two laps remaining Binder succumbed to pressure from Espargaro and on the charge to the line missed his second rostrum of 2022 by just 0.2 of a second. He finished 6.3 seconds behind race winner Bastianini, with Bagnaia second.
Brad Binder just misses MotoGP podium in strong Aragon race
Image: Reuters
Image: Supplied
“All-in-all I’m happy to walk away with 4th today. I gave everything I had in the race and the bike was working the best it had been all weekend again, so hats off to the team for a fantastic job,” said Binder, who lies seventh in the championship on 128 points.
“I think we had a pretty good weekend here. Unfortunately, the crash in FP3 set me back a bit with my ankle but I was able to put it aside today and fight my way forward. I had an amazing start and was in the top three the whole race, so it was a bit disappointing to lose the podium with two laps to go but it wasn’t to be today. We have a little bit of work to do to make that last step and fight for podiums again.”
Binder, the 2016 Moto3 champion, is in his third MotoGP season and has won two races in the premier class. He became the first South African to win a MotoGP championship race at the 2020 Czech Republic Grand Prix, also becoming the first rider to win with KTM in the premier class. His other race win was in the 2021 Austrian MotoGP.
Binder has a contract to race for the factory KTM team to the end of 2024, and next year will be joined by Miller who moves over from Ducati.
