Latifi to leave Williams at the end of the year

23 September 2022 - 12:14 By Reuters
Canada's Nicholas Latifi will part ways with Williams at the end of the 2022 season.
Canada's Nicholas Latifi will part ways with Williams at the end of the 2022 season.
Nicholas Latifi will part ways with Williams at the end of the 2022 season and the conclusion of the Canadian driver's contract, the Formula One team announced on Friday.

After confirming Alex Albon will continue for next year and beyond, Williams said it would announce its full 2023 driver line-up in due course.

