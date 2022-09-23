Nicholas Latifi will part ways with Williams at the end of the 2022 season and the conclusion of the Canadian driver's contract, the Formula One team announced on Friday.
After confirming Alex Albon will continue for next year and beyond, Williams said it would announce its full 2023 driver line-up in due course.
Latifi to leave Williams at the end of the year
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Nicholas Latifi will part ways with Williams at the end of the 2022 season and the conclusion of the Canadian driver's contract, the Formula One team announced on Friday.
After confirming Alex Albon will continue for next year and beyond, Williams said it would announce its full 2023 driver line-up in due course.
Tsunoda to stay at AlphaTauri for a third season in 2023
Singapore F1 Grand Prix brings $70,000 tables to nightclubs
Horner expresses regret about missing the chance to sign Piastri
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos