Kazakhstan to feature on MotoGP calendar from 2023

27 September 2022 - 11:20 By Reuters
Kazakhstan has agreed a five-year deal to stage MotoGP races at the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty from 2023.
Kazakhstan has agreed a five-year deal to stage MotoGP races at the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty from 2023, becoming the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix, organisers said on Tuesday.

“Sokol is a brand-new motorsport complex constructed in the heart of Central Asia,” MotoGP said in a statement.

“The region will be a new pit stop for MotoGP as the sport continues to expand around the world, engaging with new markets and fanbases.

“Kazakhstan will also become the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix since 1949 ...”

Earlier this month, commercial rights holders Dorna Sports announced they had begun work on bringing the world championship to India, while MotoGP also signed a memorandum of understanding to race in Saudi Arabia.

MotoGP has been keen to expand its presence in Asia, with Japan, Thailand, Qatar, Indonesia and Malaysia already on the calendar this season.

MotoGP's 2023 season will begin with a race at Portugal's Algarve International Circuit in Portimao from March 24-26.

