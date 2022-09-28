Motorsport

Mercedes extends partnership with Petronas

28 September 2022 - 13:55 By Reuters
Mercedes have won the F1 constructors title eight times since partnering with Petronas in 2010.
Mercedes have won the F1 constructors title eight times since partnering with Petronas in 2010.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The Mercedes Formula One team said on Wednesday it will renew its title and technical partnership with Malaysian oil company Petronas from 2026.

Mercedes have won the constructors title eight times since partnering with Petronas in 2010, though drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are yet to win a race this season.

"Today we are doing something a bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years' time," said CEO and team principal Toto Wolff.

"This sends an important message: our team and Petronas are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come.

"From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance, and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain through both the power unit and Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions."

Wolff, Hamilton and Russell are in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

FIA approves three more sprint sessions in F1 from 2023

Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

China’s Zhou to race on with Alfa Romeo in 2023

China's first and only Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou will remain with Alfa Romeo next season after the Swiss-based team announced a contract ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Latifi to leave Williams at the end of the year

Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Formula One team announced on Friday.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. This is how much the new 2022 BMW 3 Series will set you back in SA New Models
  3. Portfolio committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law news
  4. Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S First Drives
  5. 10 great used SUVs you can buy for R250k and under Features

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...