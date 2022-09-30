Motorsport

Hamilton edges Verstappen to go fastest in first Singapore practice

30 September 2022 - 14:21 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton on track during practice before the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 30 2022.
Lewis Hamilton on track during practice before the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 30 2022.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, hunting for his first win of the season, pipped championship leader Max Verstappen to the fastest time in Friday's opening practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Briton, topping a session for the first time this year, lapped the 5km Marina Bay circuit in 1:43.033 seconds, with Verstappen, celebrating his 25th birthday, 0.084 seconds adrift in his Red Bull.

Monegasque Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari was third.

Verstappen goes into Sunday's floodlit Singapore spectacular, back on the calendar after a two-year Covid-19 induced absence, with his first shot at wrapping up a second successive title.

But the Dutchman, who has chalked up 11 victories this year including the last five in succession, will have to win on Sunday and outscore Leclerc by at least 22 points and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by at least 13 to get the job done this weekend.

Mercedes, meanwhile, are also hunting for their first win.

The tight twists of the Marina Bay street track are suited to their car and could be enough to allow Hamilton, who has never ended a season without a win, to chalk up a season-first triumph or teammate George Russell to take his first career win.

Perez was fourth for Red Bull with Russell, surviving a spin and a nudge into the barriers, fifth.

Carlos Sainz was sixth for Ferrari ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Canadian Lance Stroll, who brought out the red flags when he ground to a halt, was eighth for Aston Martin.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso in his Alpine rounded out the top 10.

Thai racer Alexander Albon, who underwent appendicitis surgery and suffered respiratory failure from post-operative anaesthetic complications earlier this month, was 16th fastest for Williams.

He completed 20 laps, the same as session topper Hamilton, of the physically demanding Marina Bay layout.

MORE:

F1 extends broadcast partnership with Sky UK to 2029

Formula One announced on Friday an extension of its broadcast partnership with Sky television in Britain, Ireland, Germany and Italy.
Motoring
10 hours ago

MotoGP to host races in India, Kazakhstan next year in 21-race calendar

MotoGP will make its debut in India and Kazakhstan in 2023 on a calendar which boasts more races and countries than ever before, it announced on ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Daniel Ricciardo‘s team ‘talking to pretty much everyone’ about getting on the grid in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo said his team is "talking to pretty much everyone" about securing a ride on the F1 grid in 2023.
Motoring
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. This is how much the new 2022 BMW 3 Series will set you back in SA New Models
  3. For Angola’s super-rich, it’s no longer cool to drive a Ferrari Features
  4. Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S First Drives
  5. Nissan forced to withdraw Micra advert due to faulty stop/start system news

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor