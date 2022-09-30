Motorsport

MotoGP to host races in India, Kazakhstan next year in 21-race calendar

30 September 2022 - 09:44 By Reuters
The 5.14km Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi held Formula One races between 2011-2013 before it was dropped from the calendar.
Image: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

MotoGP will make its debut in India and Kazakhstan in 2023 on a calendar which boasts more races and countries than ever before, it announced on Friday.

The 2023 season will begin with the Portuguese GP on March 24-26 and wrap up in Valencia on November 24-26, according to the 21-race provisional calendar released by MotoGP.

Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949 when the race takes place on July 7-9 at the Sokol International Racetrack in the northwest city of Almaty.

The Indian GP will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi from September 22-24, while Le Mans will host the 1,000th Grand Prix at the French GP on May 12-14.

“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, said.

The 5.14km track on the outskirts of New Delhi held Formula One races between 2011-2013 before it was dropped from the calendar.

The Kazakhstan and Indian grands prix are subject to contract and certification, MotoGP said. 

