Motorsport

Perez wins Singapore GP, Verstappen title celebrations on ice

02 October 2022 - 17:30 By Reuters
Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez scored his second win of the season in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, as title favourite Max Verstappen was forced to put his championship champagne on ice after finishing seventh.

The Mexican crossed the line 7.5 seconds clear of the Monegasque after a slow burner, rain-delayed race interrupted by two safety car and five virtual safety car periods.

Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari was third.

The Mexican, is however, under investigation for a safety car infringement with stewards set to look into the matter after the race.

Verstappen, who had started eighth after being forced to abort his fastest qualifying lap due to a lack of fuel, went into the weekend with his first shot at wrapping up a second successive title.

He needed to leave Singapore with at least a 138-point margin over his closest challenger to get the job done.

But Sunday’s result puts him only 104 points clear of Leclerc and 106 ahead of Perez in the overall standings with five races to go.

The 25-year-old Dutchman will get another shot at clinching the championship at next week’s Japanese Grand Prix but will need to leave the Suzuka track with a 112 point margin at least to wrap up the title there. 

Rain delays start of Singapore F1 Grand Prix

The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix is set to start a little more than an hour late due to a delay forced by a tropical downpour on Sunday.
Motoring
9 hours ago

Rovanpera becomes youngest WRC champion with victory in New Zealand

Finland's Kalle Rovanpera became the youngest ever World Rally Championship winner on Sunday as he clinched his sixth victory of the season at Rally ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

KTM's Oliveira wins rain-affected Thai MotoGP as title race hots up

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira held his nerve in rainy conditions to win the Thai Grand Prix in Buriram on Sunday as Francesco Bagnaia made up significant ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S First Drives
  3. Would you pay R350,000 for a skorokoro car? news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Ford Everest offers improved road manners and more ... First Drives
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Nissan Qashqai seems to tick all the right boxes First Drives

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor