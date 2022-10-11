Motorsport

W Series cancels final races, Chadwick declared champion

11 October 2022 - 07:39 By Reuters
Chadwick was 50 points clear of Dutch rival Beitske Visser at the top of the standings after seven races.
Chadwick was 50 points clear of Dutch rival Beitske Visser at the top of the standings after seven races.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The all-female W Series cancelled its remaining three races in the US and Mexico for financial reasons on Monday and declared Britain's Jamie Chadwick champion for the third season in a row.

The series had been due to support Formula One at next week's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, before ending its season with two races at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez at the end of the month.

“Due to recent unforeseen circumstances outside W Series’ control, we had not been in receipt of contracted funds due to us,” said W Series founder and CEO Catherine Bond Muir.

“Therefore, we have been forced to make the unfortunate decision not to complete our scheduled calendar this season.”

Bond Muir said she remained positive about the long-term future of the series, and wanted to remain on the F1 support programme.

“We've just had to call it because obviously there are deadlines on payments and things that need to be done ... we just had to make a pragmatic call today,” she told reporters in a video call.

“Going forward, the big message is that I am extremely confident that W Series will be here next year.”

Chadwick was 50 points clear of Dutch rival Beitske Visser at the top of the standings after seven races.

W Series, which is free to enter, had net liabilities of £7.5m (roughly R150.3m) as of the end of last year, according to statements filed with Companies House.

The series debuted in 2019 with the aim of getting a woman racer to Formula One.

READ MORE

Red Bull, Aston Martin breached F1 cost cap rules in 2021

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull team breached last year's cost cap rules with a 'minor overspend', the governing FIA said in a ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Verstappen's second title carries a blast from the past

Max Verstappen's Formula One rivals need no reminding that the only other Red Bull driver to become a double world champion went on to win four ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

More milestones beckon for double F1 world champion Verstappen

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has more wins in mind, and a record still to break, this season after securing his second successive Formula One world ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX Auto is perfectly imperfect Reviews
  2. New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you New Models
  3. A Formula One Grand Prix on Soweto streets? Yes, according to motorsports ... news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick First Drives
  5. New-car sales: these were SA’s top performers in September news

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations