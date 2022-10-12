The inaugural Toyota GR Cup is coming to an end. Indeed, I and the five other lucky motoring scribes chosen to represent our titles in this experimental one-make series will be heading to Pretoria's Zwartkops Raceway this weekend for what will be the last race of 2022.
It has been one hell of a season so far; one that has proved to racers and trackside fans just how capable these little GR Yaris hot hatches really are. Running pretty much stock standard except for a set of Dunlop Direzza semi-slick tyres, Ferodo DS2500 brake pads and a stripped out interior beset with mandatory safety equipment (roll cage, racing seat and harness), these Japanese chargers have shaken off an incredible amount of abuse at some of the gnarliest tracks the country has to offer.
My TimesLIVE-branded challenger has been particularly impressive, with not a single mechanical gremlin to report after six punishing rounds. Some of the other cars have experienced gearbox issues (probably as a result of powershifting early on in the season), but old “111" has been swapping cogs with the precision first demonstrated in our January shakedown session.
Yeah, it is a supremely capable platform this GR Yaris and one that will respond well to further track development. I mean just fitting some front camber bolts to dial in some much-needed negative camber saw me improve my Killarney qualifying time by a second.
Now while our last Zwartkops outing was a rather tense affair — it was only the second round of the season — this one should be a lot more chilled as the championship was basically wrapped up in Cape Town last month. Ashley Oldfield from cars.co.za took overall honours with 74 points. I'm currently in second place with 59 points, followed by Sean Nurse (SN Automotive) with 43 points and Mark Jones (Citizen) with 37 points. So really, I just need to finish both heats to comfortably hold onto my “first loser” status.
TimesLIVE gears up for final Toyota GR Cup race of the year
WATCH | A lap of Aldo Scribante in a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car
To make things a bit more interesting, Toyota Gazoo Racing SA is putting Oldfield into one of their GTC cars, thereby freeing up a seat in the GR Cup for Toyota SA's Riaan Esterhuysen, who substituted for Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger (Wiele2Wiele) in East London. The Toyota SA guest car will be filled by Toyota SA president and CEO Andrew Kirby.
Personally, I will be looking to improve on the lap times I set around this circuit earlier in the year and would be over the moon if I could break into the 1:11s (last time out I qualified on pole position with a 1:12.161). Though with scorching hot and power-sapping weather expected on Friday and Saturday, this might not be possible. Time will tell.
Again forming part of the prestigious National Extreme Festival, the Toyota GR Cup will run alongside some of the country's other flagship circuit racing series, such as the popular Global Touring Cars (where Toyota Gazoo Racing SA is fielding no less than three purpose-built Corolla challengers), SupaCup and G&H Transport Extreme SuperCars.
Watch this space (or follow me on Instagram) for updates.
