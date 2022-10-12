Motorsport

World Supersport rider Steeman dies after crash in Portugal

12 October 2022 - 07:57 By Reuters
Victor Steeman crashed with another rider in Saturday's race at the Algarve circuit and was taken by helicopter to hospital in Faro.
Image: Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images

Dutch World Supersport 300 motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died of injuries suffered in a crash in Portugal at the weekend, World Superbikes said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Kawasaki racer crashed with another rider in Saturday's race at the Algarve circuit and was taken by helicopter to hospital in Faro.

"Despite the best efforts of the circuit’s medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries," World Superbikes said.

Steeman started the Portuguese round of the championship with a mathematical chance of taking the title after four wins this season.

His family said he had been able to save five other people by donating his organs.

Steeman's death comes less than a week after British Superbikes rider Chrissy Rouse, 26, died of head injuries after being struck by another rider in a race at England's Donington Park circuit.

