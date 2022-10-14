TimesLIVE leads the pack in Toyota GR Cup Zwartkops practice

Friday marked the start of the last round of the Toyota GR Cup at Zwartkops Raceway.
It has been six months since I and the five other motoring scribes chosen to represent our titles in this one-make series last drove at this 2.4km circuit and we were all itching to get back on it. I for one was particularly keen as I wanted to see if I could improve on the lap times I was turning here back in April — especially now that all our GR Yaris Cup cars are running some much-needed negative front camber. The first session morning went well enough (despite forgetting my timing transponder) and I soon managed to tie together a 1:12.85. Not too shabby but nowhere near my April qualifying time of 1:12.161. I was still the quickest car of the session though, with nobody else dipping below the 1:13.000 mark.
Our second practice went live just after 11am and by then both the circuit and ambient temperature had skyrocketed. Johannesburg and Pretoria have been scorching hot over the last couple of weeks and today was no exception. As to be expected this did our on-track exploits no favours with things feeling considerably more slippy than they had in the first session. The TimesLIVE GR Yaris felt positive (initial turn-in is so much more positive thanks to that added camber) but the surface grip levels — particularly in heavy breaking zones like into Turn Eight — just weren't as conducive to setting record lap times. As such the best I could manage was a 1:13.29. Not great but still the overall fastest of the session.
The final Toyota GR Cup practice session was delayed slightly, which saw us all filter out onto the track at around 3pm. Even hotter than before there was now also a lovely line of cement dusk soaking up some dropped oil all the way through the high-speed Turn Four. Trying to improve on my earlier times was going to be nigh impossible — even the GR Yaris felt lazier thanks to the broiling Pretoria West air — and after five laps and a rather ho-hum 1:13.342 blinking on my Garmin I pitted early to save my tyres and for Saturday.
All things considered I guess it was a reasonable day at the track. I managed to set the pace in all three sessions and I'm hoping to continue this form in Saturday's qualifying session that starts at 10:35am. Follow me on Instagram for updates as they happen.
TimesLIVE leads the pack in Toyota GR Cup Zwartkops practice
