Motorsport

Rins triumphs in Australia as Bagnaia takes championship lead

16 October 2022 - 09:47 By Reuters
Alex Rins celebrates after winning the MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 16, 2022 in Phillip Island, Australia.
Alex Rins celebrates after winning the MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 16, 2022 in Phillip Island, Australia.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Suzuki's Alex Rins won a classic Australian MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia roared to the top of the world championship standings with a third-placed finish after defending champion Fabio Quartararo crashed out.

Rins took the lead from Bagnaia in the final lap and crossed the finish line ahead of six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez who grabbed his 100th podium as premier class motorcycle racing returned to the seaside circuit for the first time since 2019.

"Last time here with Suzuki, it's special," said Rins, who will join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023. "So to go out with a victory is amazing."

Yamaha's Quartararo went wide at turn four early in the race to drop to 22nd place before crashing out after another mistake to cede the championship lead to Bagnaia whose victory charge was ended in dramatic circumstances by the top two late on.

"When I saw that Fabio was out, I said to myself 'a win is okay, but no problem if they overtake me in the final laps'," said Bagnaia, who holds a 14-point lead over Quartararo heading into the penultimate round in Malaysia next week.

"I'm very happy, we are now leading the championship."

It was heartbreak for local favourite Jack Miller, as his slim title hopes were crushed after a fall following contact by Honda's Alex Marquez.

Marquez had crashed in the warm-up as rain played havoc ahead of the race but the Spaniard had no problems in better conditions and celebrated his first podium finish since last year's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"I enjoyed the race a lot, it doesn't matter the position," said Marquez. "I gave it everything I had. Step by step we are getting better."

Earlier, Spain's Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) secured the Moto3 crown with a superb victory, taking himself more than the requisite 50 points clear of his nearest rivals with two rounds remaining.

SA's Brad Binder finished 10th. His brother Darryn Binder finished 14th.

Martin sets lap record to grab pole position in Australia

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to capture pole position for the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix as Francesco Bagnaia remained ...
Motoring
1 day ago

World Supersport rider Steeman dies after crash in Portugal

Dutch World Supersport 300 motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died of injuries suffered in a crash in Portugal at the weekend, World Superbikes said ...
Motoring
4 days ago

W Series cancels final races, Chadwick declared champion

The all-female W Series cancelled its remaining three races in the United States and Mexico for financial reasons on Monday and declared Britain's ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How to check that your tyres are not expired ahead of festive-season travel Features
  2. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Isuzu D-Max doesn’t have a drinking problem Reviews
  4. REVIEW | The Haval H6 Hybrid is a fuel-saver, brimming with kit Reviews
  5. POLL | Has BMW gone too far with its giant kidney grilles? Features

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...