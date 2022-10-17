Motorsport

Suzuki deserved Australian GP success, says Rins

17 October 2022 - 09:27 By Reuters
Alex Rins celebrates under the podium after winning the MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 16 2022 in Phillip Island, Australia.
Alex Rins celebrates under the podium after winning the MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 16 2022 in Phillip Island, Australia.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Alex Rins dedicated his Australian MotoGP triumph on Sunday to his Suzuki team and hailed them for not throwing in the towel following the manufacturer's decision to leave the sport after the 2022 season.

Suzuki announced its departure in July after the Japanese manufacturer reached an agreement with promoters Dorna.

"It wasn't easy for us as a team to know that next year the team is not continuing in the championship," said Rins, who will join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023 on a two-year contract. "So we had not-so-good races.

"Also I was involved in some crashes with some riders, in Montmeló I broke my hand. So the key was to not give up — we never threw in the towel.

"We deserved this victory. This one is for all the team — for the ones who got some contracts for next year and for the ones who didn't."

Rins will replace Spaniard Alex Marquez, who is set to join Gresini next year, at LCR Honda. 

READ MORE:

Rins triumphs in Australia as Bagnaia takes championship lead

Suzuki's Alex Rins won a classic Australian MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia roared to the top of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

World Supersport rider Steeman dies after crash in Portugal

Dutch World Supersport 300 motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died of injuries suffered in a crash in Portugal at the weekend, World Superbikes said ...
Motoring
5 days ago

F1 seeks answers after Red Bull's cost cap breach

Red Bull's breach of Formula One's budget cap leaves some big questions to be answered by a governing body whose handling of the sport is coming in ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How to check that your tyres are not expired ahead of festive-season travel Features
  2. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  3. REVIEW | The Haval H6 Hybrid is a fuel-saver, brimming with kit Reviews
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Isuzu D-Max doesn’t have a drinking problem Reviews
  5. BMW announces prices for the all-new X1 line-up New Models

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...