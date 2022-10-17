To mix things up, the powers that be decided the GR Cup would have a standing start instead of the usual rolling start since the beginning of the season. From a personal point of view, I prefer standing starts and I'm very familiar with them as it's what we use in Lotus Challenge — the regional series I've been racing in since 2016. I was real confident I'd get away well when the lights went off for the first heat.
Needless to say the usual Falkiner bad luck came into play and when I dropped the clutch my GR Yaris decided to inexplicably cut power to the drivetrain. Maybe my revs were held too high for too long, but this electrical intervention meant that I bogged down and went from first to last in a matter of metres. Fortunately, I was able to work my way up through the field and close in on second place man Mark Jones who was now trailing Sean Nurse. I tried my damnedest to get past him but, unfortunately, I ran out of laps and had to settle for a frustrating third place finish — not what I was expecting after my qualifying pace.
Fortunately, I had a much better start in the final heat (I kept my launch revs lower this time to play it safe) and managed to hold my position through the hairpin and onto the main straight. During the second lap a hard charging Jones made contact with Nurse on the entry to Corner Six, which saw the Citizen man slide off the track and into the kitty litter. This gave me a free pass to close in on Nurse's tailpipes. For the remaining six laps we enjoyed an intense cat and mouse scrap; our bumpers often separated by less than a few millimetres. And despite a ballsy last-ditch attempt on the inside of Corner Eight — more than half my GR Yaris was on the grass — there was no getting past the hard-blocking SN Automotive scribe and I missed out on a first place finish by 0.323 seconds. Kok-Kritzinger crossed third, Matebese fourth, Kirby fifth and Jones sixth.
TimesLIVE fields pleasure and pain at final Toyota GR Cup showdown
Image: Supplied
The seventh and final round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup played out at Zwartkops Raceway this weekend. Forming part of the prestigious National Extreme Festival, I and the five other motoring journalists chosen to represent our titles in this unique one-make series enjoyed a leisurely start to our Saturday finale with qualifying only kicking off at 10.35am. While this allowed us to sleep in later than we have done in past outings, it also meant we'd miss out on the cooler track temperatures enjoyed by some of the other classes.
By the time I steered my TimesLIVE GR Yaris out of the pre-race paddock, things were already toasty hot with a broiling summer sun beating down on the 2.4km circuit. I knew I would only have a few laps to get the best out of the Dunlop Direzza semi-slick tyres so I got down to business from the start of my first rolling lap. If Friday practise taught me anything, it was that dipping down into the 1:11s was unfortunately not going to be possible this weekend. Breaking into the 1:12s, however, was perfectly doable.
After clocking a few low 1:13s my Garmin Catalyst eventually showed I had run a 1:12.964 — a smidgen slower than the 1:12:850 I set the day before but enough, I thought, to secure pole position. Turns out my gut feeling was right. The next fastest was Sean Nurse (SN Automotive) with a 1:13.550 followed by Toyota SA's president and CEO Andrew Kirby setting a respectable 1:13.620 and Mark Jones (The Citizen) who managed a 1:14.176. Fifth went to Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger (Wiele2Wiele) and sixth to Top Gear's Lerato Matebese. Ashley Oldfield (cars.co.za) meanwhile was trying his luck behind the wheel of a GTC car.
Image: Supplied
To mix things up, the powers that be decided the GR Cup would have a standing start instead of the usual rolling start since the beginning of the season. From a personal point of view, I prefer standing starts and I'm very familiar with them as it's what we use in Lotus Challenge — the regional series I've been racing in since 2016. I was real confident I'd get away well when the lights went off for the first heat.
Needless to say the usual Falkiner bad luck came into play and when I dropped the clutch my GR Yaris decided to inexplicably cut power to the drivetrain. Maybe my revs were held too high for too long, but this electrical intervention meant that I bogged down and went from first to last in a matter of metres. Fortunately, I was able to work my way up through the field and close in on second place man Mark Jones who was now trailing Sean Nurse. I tried my damnedest to get past him but, unfortunately, I ran out of laps and had to settle for a frustrating third place finish — not what I was expecting after my qualifying pace.
Fortunately, I had a much better start in the final heat (I kept my launch revs lower this time to play it safe) and managed to hold my position through the hairpin and onto the main straight. During the second lap a hard charging Jones made contact with Nurse on the entry to Corner Six, which saw the Citizen man slide off the track and into the kitty litter. This gave me a free pass to close in on Nurse's tailpipes. For the remaining six laps we enjoyed an intense cat and mouse scrap; our bumpers often separated by less than a few millimetres. And despite a ballsy last-ditch attempt on the inside of Corner Eight — more than half my GR Yaris was on the grass — there was no getting past the hard-blocking SN Automotive scribe and I missed out on a first place finish by 0.323 seconds. Kok-Kritzinger crossed third, Matebese fourth, Kirby fifth and Jones sixth.
Image: Supplied
Despite the crushing disappointment of not being able to bag another victory at the Zwartkops season finale, I did manage to finish comfortably ahead of Nurse to end the year second overall in the Toyota GR Cup drivers' championship with 68 points. Ashley Oldfield (cars.co.za) took overall honours with 74 points. Nurse took third place with 57 points followed by Jones with 43, Kok-Kritzinger with 22 and Matebese with 14.
All in all the inaugural Toyota GR Cup was an exciting one: a rolling test-bed that saw us journalists push the GR Yaris to its limits at some of the best race circuits in SA. I think it handled everything we threw at it with aplomb and I still can't believe how well it coped with the brutal track conditions. From tight and technical twists of Red Star Raceway to the extremely high-speed straights of East London, this little Japanese hot hatch took it all in its stride with hardly any mechanical maladies. While some of my colleagues experienced gearbox synchro issues, my personal car trucked on through the season without a single glitch. Which, I think you'll agree, is damn impressive for what's basically a road-going car bolstered only by the fitment of semi-slick tyres and beefier brake pads.
Though I won't be competing in the GR Cup in 2023, you can bet my GR Yaris will again be lining up to do battle against the five remaining cars; their seats all destined to filled by paying drivers. Toyota Gazoo Racing SA also has plans to add to the field with the addition of six new GR86 coupés that will be piloted by a fresh set of motoring scribes from different titles. It should make for another fine spectacle; one that cements Toyota SA's commitment to further growing and enriching the local motorsport scene.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
TimesLIVE leads the pack in Toyota GR Cup Zwartkops practice
TimesLIVE third overall at penultimate Toyota GR Cup race at Killarney
WATCH | A lap of Aldo Scribante in a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car
TimesLIVE triumphs in Toyota GR Cup duel in East London
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos