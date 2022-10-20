Haas is in the money with new title sponsor

The Haas Formula One team will have payments and money transfer company MoneyGram as their title sponsor from next season in a multiyear deal that will provide a welcome infusion of cash for the series' only US-based outfit.
The backing was officially announced at a coffee shop in downtown Austin on Thursday, ahead of this weekend's US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
Haas entered F1 in 2016 and have spent much of that time without a title sponsor, other than Haas Automation, the company of machine tools industrialist and team owner Gene Haas.
The Ferrari-powered team are eighth out of 10 teams in the constructors' standings, level on points with ninth-placed AlphaTauri.
Uralkali, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, was the team’s most recent title sponsor, but the Potash producer was forced out of the sport in February after the oligarch was placed on an EU sanctions blacklist due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes said Formula One and Haas were the perfect fit for a company that operates in more than 200 countries and territories and is seeking to energise its brand.
Next year will have a record 24 races across 21 countries and five continents, including three in the US.
“We like to think of ourselves as one of the fastest ways to send money and with F1 being one of the fastest sports in the world, we think it is a fantastic overlap and extremely unique opportunity for us,” Holmes said.
“When you think about Haas, they are a bit of a rock and roll kind of team, and under Gene's leadership and partnership with Guenther (Steiner, team principal) I think they have created a really compelling team.
“Many people might think they (Haas) are underdogs and absolutely that's what's fun about it — people want to root for them, they want them to be successful, and I think it is great partnership.”
MoneyGram has explored sport sponsorship before and has partnered with ICC Cricket and major league soccer club FC Dallas.
Holmes said the company had many opportunities to get into Formula One, but it was only recently that it found the right fit and timing, with the sport seeing a spike in popularity partly due to acclaimed Netflix series Drive to Survive.
The three races in America, including the US Grand Prix near MoneyGram's Dallas home base, were attractive.
“I think it was a combination of (things) — a changing of the framework around the brand Formula One, the introduction of some of the new races and clearly the association with Netflix's Drive To Survive that have brought in a completely different demographic,” he said.
Holmes described the addition of Las Vegas to the calendar as a “game-changer”.
“Races that have been so historic, so iconic for so many years, like Monaco, hold that lustre, but to add something like Las Vegas, I think, is like Monaco modernised on steroids. It is an opportunity to make the sport just come alive in the US market.”
The Haas driver line-up features Danish veteran Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, but the German is out of contract at the end of the season and faces an uncertain future.
Haas have in the past required drivers to bring sponsorship, or the backing of Ferrari, but Steiner indicated that the team will face fewer limitations in a number of areas as a result of the MoneyGram deal.
“With the right finances everything goes better,” he said. “We are working to see what we want to do ... we don't put a deadline on because if we don't achieve it, you put yourself under pressure to make a decision, and maybe the wrong one, or you disappoint people.
“We keep completely open and once we know exactly what we want, once we have done a deal, we will announce it.”
