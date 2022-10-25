Five cars to watch at the 2022 24 Hours of iLamuna

The second annual MF Autobody 24 Hours of iLamuna kicks off this weekend at Red Star Raceway in Delmas. An endurance race open only to crusty old cars (aka lemons) costing less than R50,000, it demonstrates that you don’t need armfuls of cash to live out your wildest Le Mans fantasies at the racetrack. The only competition of its kind in Africa, here’s a list of five of the best (or worst) entries that will line up on the start grid this weekend. Of course, whether they make it to the finish is another story.

Nissan NP200 | Team Rim Runners | #33

Bakkies. South Africans love ‘em and so do the Rim Runners who are rocking a tricked-out Nissan NP200 (above) that not too long ago seemed destined for the scrapheap in the sky.

“It’s an old security vehicle that had its whole front smashed to pieces,” explains driver Gavin Thiele.

“We rebuilt it with an assortment of pirate parts and then set about tuning the chassis and suspension for maximum corner speed. The 1.6l engine and five-speed manual remain stock standard.”

Wearing a coat of Refrigerator White paint, this reborn workhorse is stanced to perfection with 95mm of ride height up front and 115mm at the rear. Thanks to some fettling from Big Boss Auto and race car builder Stan Black, this Nissan should be dynamite through the twisties. And even if isn't, it’s sure to earn kudos from the discerning Boksburg faithful.