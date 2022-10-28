Motorsport

Hamilton assures fans and critics 'you are stuck with me for quite a while longer'

28 October 2022 - 07:46 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27 2022 in Mexico City.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said he will negotiate a new contract with Mercedes in the near future, and plans to remain with the manufacturer that has stuck with him since his start in the sport.

Hamilton's t deal expires at the end of 2023. The soon to be 38-year-old is thinking many years ahead.

"Do I imagine myself being here beyond 40? Maybe," Hamilton told The Race in an interview published Thursday.

"But we are going to do another deal. We're going to sit down and we're going to discuss it in the next few months."

The Brit won four straight championships from 2017 to 2020 to tie Michael Schumacher's record of seven. But he has failed to win a race in 2022 as Max Verstappen has run away with the drivers' title.

That drought aside, Hamilton assured F1 fans, and his critics, "you are stuck with me for quite a while longer".

Hamilton's comments came on the heels of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff telling reporters earlier this month that Hamilton has five more years in him and he was "absolutely certain Lewis can win the eighth world title with us".

