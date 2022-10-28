Motorsport

Mexico staying on Formula One calendar until 2025

28 October 2022 - 07:52 By Reuters
Sergio Perez fans show their support during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27 2022 in Mexico City.
Sergio Perez fans show their support during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27 2022 in Mexico City.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mexico will continue to host Formula One until 2025 at least after signing a three-year extension, both sides said on Thursday.

The deal, announced ahead of Sunday's grand prix, follows an agreement between the government of Mexico City and promoters CIE.

The grand prix at the capital's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez returned to the calendar in 2015 after a 23-year absence. The initial five-year contract was extended in 2019 to the end of this year.

This year's event is expected to attract a three-day crowd of more than 350,000 spectators.

"Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans and the atmosphere is incredible," said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"I know everyone will be excited by this news."

Alonso warns of ‘huge problem’ if demotion is upheld

Alpine's Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he expected his demotion from seventh at the US Grand Prix to be overturned and warned the sport otherwise ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Perez and Verstappen both chasing firsts in Mexico

Sergio Perez could make history as the first Mexican to win his home Formula One grand prix on Sunday but another victory for Red Bull team mate and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber

Sauber's transformation into the Audi works Formula One team from 2026, announced on Wednesday, is a big step up for the Swiss-based outfit who now ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news
  3. Force Motors coming to South Africa in 2023 news
  4. Scrapping of e-tolls a victory for Gauteng motorists, says AA news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid New Models

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...