Red Bull agree on terms with FIA over cost cap breach

28 October 2022 - 07:46 By Reuters
The FIA announced on October 10 that Red Bull had committed a 'minor overspend' of the $145m cap in 2021, without giving details. Media reports have given a figure of $1.8m.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull called a news conference for Friday at the Mexican Grand Prix amid media reports the new Formula One champions had agreed to a settlement with the governing FIA on spending more than allowed last season.

Red Bull said the news conference would "address the 2021 Cost Cap" but would not comment on an accepted breach agreement (ABA).

Sky Sports television reported an announcement on an ABA was expected and the team were likely to be handed a minor sporting penalty and a fine but without any championship points deduction.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the drivers' title last year and retained it this month.

The FIA announced on October 10 that Red Bull had committed a "minor overspend" of the $145m (roughly R2,604,533,500) cap in 2021, without giving details. Media reports have given a figure of $1.8m (roughly R32,337,900).

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters at last weekend's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas that an ABA had been proposed by the FIA.

The deadline was extended due to the death of team owner and Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz with talks picking up again this week.

Horner promised in Austin there would be full transparency once the matter was settled.

Some teams have called for a strict punishment to send a strong message that the budget cap, introduced last season, must be respected.

The cap is aimed at levelling the playing field and reducing the competitive advantage of top teams with far greater budgets than smaller ones. 

Alonso warns of ‘huge problem’ if demotion is upheld

Alpine's Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he expected his demotion from seventh at the US Grand Prix to be overturned and warned the sport otherwise ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Perez and Verstappen both chasing firsts in Mexico

Sergio Perez could make history as the first Mexican to win his home Formula One grand prix on Sunday but another victory for Red Bull team mate and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber

Sauber's transformation into the Audi works Formula One team from 2026, announced on Wednesday, is a big step up for the Swiss-based outfit who now ...
Motoring
2 days ago

