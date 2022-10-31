Motorsport

Verstappen, Red Bull snub Sky over ‘derogatory’ comments

31 October 2022 - 09:43 By Reuters
Verstappen told reporters there had been "a constant kind of digging, being disrespectful, especially from one individual.
Verstappen told reporters there had been "a constant kind of digging, being disrespectful, especially from one individual.
Image: Reuters

Formula One world champions Red Bull and Max Verstappen said on Sunday they had refused to talk to broadcaster Sky at the Mexico City Grand Prix due to "derogatory" comments at the previous race in Texas.

Dutch driver Verstappen, who has won a record 14 races in a single season, told reporters there had been "a constant kind of digging, being disrespectful", and especially from one individual.

"At one point it's enough. I don't accept it. You can't live in the past. You have to move on," the 25-year-old told reporters.

There was no immediate comment from Sky, who also have access to interviews carried out by Formula One television.

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to set a Formula One record of 14 victories in a single ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Hamilton assures fans and critics ‘you are stuck with me for quite a while longer’

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said he will negotiate a new contract with Mercedes in the near future. and plans to remain with the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Alpine win bid to overturn Alonso's US Grand Prix demotion

Alpine have won their bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty at the US Grand Prix after the double world champion lost seventh place as stewards ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Sampling the SA-bound Renault Arkana on French roads First Drives
  2. Brace yourselves, people, fuel is going up in November news
  3. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid New Models
  5. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...