Formula One world champions Red Bull and Max Verstappen said on Sunday they had refused to talk to broadcaster Sky at the Mexico City Grand Prix due to "derogatory" comments at the previous race in Texas.
Dutch driver Verstappen, who has won a record 14 races in a single season, told reporters there had been "a constant kind of digging, being disrespectful", and especially from one individual.
"At one point it's enough. I don't accept it. You can't live in the past. You have to move on," the 25-year-old told reporters.
There was no immediate comment from Sky, who also have access to interviews carried out by Formula One television.
Verstappen, Red Bull snub Sky over ‘derogatory’ comments
