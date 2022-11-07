Coy Gibbs, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs and an executive for Joe Gibbs Racing, has died at the age of 49.
Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the death on Sunday. The cause was not announced.
"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night," the organisation said.
"The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."
Gibbs' death came on the weekend when his son, Ty, gained the Xfinity Series title.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs," NASCAR chair and CEO Jim France said.
"On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer."
Joe Gibbs, who won three Super Bowl titles with Washington and went 154-94 in 16 seasons with the team before leading a top NASCAR organisation with the help of his two sons, has lost both sons. JD Gibbs died three years ago after fighting a neurological disease. He also was 49 years old.
Coy Gibbs, vice chairman and CEO of Joe Gibbs Racing, was in the Phoenix area on Saturday night to watch Ty Gibbs win the Xfinity championship at Phoenix Raceway.
"It was fun to watch," Coy said of seeing Ty earn the victory, according to The Washington Post.
Ty Gibbs was scheduled to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series finale on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway but withdrew after his father's death. NASCAR held a moment of silence before the race.
Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive, has died at age 49
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
