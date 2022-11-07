Motorsport

Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive, has died at age 49

07 November 2022 - 08:21 By Reuters
Ty Gibbs, centre, with his father Coy and mother Heather after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 5 2022 in Avondale, Arizona
Ty Gibbs, centre, with his father Coy and mother Heather after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 5 2022 in Avondale, Arizona
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Coy Gibbs, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs and an executive for Joe Gibbs Racing, has died at the age of 49.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the death on Sunday. The cause was not announced.

"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night," the organisation said.

"The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."

Gibbs' death came on the weekend when his son, Ty, gained the Xfinity Series title.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs," NASCAR chair and CEO Jim France said.

"On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer."

Joe Gibbs, who won three Super Bowl titles with Washington and went 154-94 in 16 seasons with the team before leading a top NASCAR organisation with the help of his two sons, has lost both sons. JD Gibbs died three years ago after fighting a neurological disease. He also was 49 years old.

Coy Gibbs, vice chairman and CEO of Joe Gibbs Racing, was in the Phoenix area on Saturday night to watch Ty Gibbs win the Xfinity championship at Phoenix Raceway.

"It was fun to watch," Coy said of seeing Ty earn the victory, according to The Washington Post.

Ty Gibbs was scheduled to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series finale on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway but withdrew after his father's death. NASCAR held a moment of silence before the race.

Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to claim NASCAR Cup Series title

Joey Logano regained the race lead with 29 laps to go and drove away to an extraordinary double, winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season finale and ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Ducati’s Bagnaia wins maiden MotoGP title in Valencia

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his maiden MotoGP world championship at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday after Fabio Quartararo failed ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Brazil prosecutors seek Piquet probe after Lula 'cemetery' comment

Brazilian prosecutors late on Thursday asked local police to open an investigation against Nelson Piquet after a video on social media showed the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Volvo XC60 Recharge Beast 2.0 merges mean looks with a miserly thirst Reviews
  2. New cars headed to Mzansi before the end of the year news
  3. Brazen BMW M4 pickup stuns SEMA showgoers New Models
  4. Mahindra will soon open its order book for the new XUV700 New Models
  5. Volkswagen SA to build new model in Eastern Cape plant news

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa