The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the season's penultimate race in Brazil.
FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is scrambling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while regulators have stepped in.
Mercedes signed a sponsorship deal with FTX in September, 2021 when they were the reigning champions.
“As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX,” a team spokesperson said.
“This means the company will no longer appear on our race car and other branded assets from this weekend. We will continue to monitor closely the situation as it evolves.”
The season ends in Abu Dhabi on November 20.
Mercedes, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and fellow Briton George Russell, have yet to win a race this season.
Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the season's penultimate race in Brazil.
FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is scrambling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while regulators have stepped in.
Mercedes signed a sponsorship deal with FTX in September, 2021 when they were the reigning champions.
“As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX,” a team spokesperson said.
“This means the company will no longer appear on our race car and other branded assets from this weekend. We will continue to monitor closely the situation as it evolves.”
The season ends in Abu Dhabi on November 20.
Mercedes, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and fellow Briton George Russell, have yet to win a race this season.
READ MORE
Zhou hopes the Chinese GP will happen in 2023 despite Covid-19
Verstappen can be proud of ‘amazing job’, says Hamilton
Alonso confident Aston Martin can beat Alpine in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos