Motorsport

Perez goes fastest in first Brazilian GP practice

11 November 2022 - 19:48 By Reuters
Sergio Perez on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 11, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Sergio Perez on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 11, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Red Bull's Sergio Perez lapped fastest in first free practice for the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix at Interlagos on Friday with the top three drivers separated by just 0.008 of a second.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second on the timing screens, 0.004 slower than the Mexican's best time of 1:11.853 seconds but the Monegasque's lap was set later in the session when cars had more grip.

Double world champion Max Verstappen, Perez's team mate, was a further 0.004 adrift.

Red Bull are chasing their 10th win in a row this weekend while Verstappen is seeking a record-extending 15th win of the season. The team and Dutch driver have already won both championships.

The penultimate race weekend of the year is being run to the sprint format, with qualifying later on Friday to determine the starting grid for a 100km race on Saturday that decides the order for Sunday's main event.

Verstappen has won the previous two sprint races of the season.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth fastest, 0.186 slower than Perez, but the Spaniard will have a five place grid penalty for Sunday's grand prix after exceeding his engine allowance of three by taking his sixth of the campaign.

Britain's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who this week received honorary Brazilian citizenship, was fifth fastest for Mercedes - only a thousandth of a second slower than Sainz - with team mate George Russell sixth.

Hamilton, last year's winner but yet to triumph this season, complained during the hour-long session that his car felt "floaty".

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, heading for retirement after the final race in Abu Dhabi, lapped seventh fastest for Aston Martin and fellow-German Mick Schumacher was eighth for Haas.

McLaren's Lando Norris, who cancelled his media engagements due to suspected food poisoning on Thursday, took part in the session and was 15th fastest.

"He seemed to be fine in the session and looked fine after ... we don't expect any complications for the rest of the weekend," said team boss Andreas Seidl.

READ MORE

Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX

The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Zhou hopes the Chinese GP will happen in 2023 despite Covid-19

China's only Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou said on Thursday there was a good chance of his home Grand Prix happening in 2023 despite strict measures ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Verstappen can be proud of ‘amazing job’, says Hamilton

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said dominant Red Bull rival Max Verstappen had done an "amazing job" in winning a second title ...
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It’s the end of the road for the Toyota Urban Cruiser news
  2. Last current-generation Ford Ranger rolls off Silverton assembly plant news
  3. REVIEW | Is the new Proton X50 a disrupter or dead in the water? Reviews
  4. Red or black first? How to properly jump-start a car Features
  5. WATCH | Mercedes-AMG One sets scorching Nürburgring lap record news

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm