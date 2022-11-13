Russell bags his maiden GP win in Brazil in Mercedes one-two

Motorsport

13 November 2022
Race winner George Russell celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Britain's George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory on Sunday to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.

Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday's 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday's starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.

In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering crowd.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third, with team mate Charles Leclerc fourth.

