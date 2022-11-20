Motorsport

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

20 November 2022 - 16:44 By Reuters
Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Double world champion Max Verstappen signed off on a dominant 2022 Formula One campaign with a record-extending 15th win of the year in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc secured second in the overall standings.

The Dutchman, who wrapped up the title last month in Japan with four races to spare, was unchallenged as he led from pole position to chequered flag.

He crossed the line 8.7 seconds ahead of Leclerc, who having made just one stop, held on to second ahead of Verstappen’s two-stopping team mate Sergio Perez to edge him in their battle for second.

The pair had gone into the race level on points with Leclerc ahead on a countback of wins.

Sunday’s victory was the 35th of Verstappen’s career and second in a row at the Yas Marina track.

However, unlike last season, it was straightforward and without controversy.

Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes racer George Russell, who served a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release from his pit stop.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had his hopes of keeping intact his record of winning a race every season dashed by a hydraulics failure.

The Briton pulled in to the pits to retire on the 55th of the race’s 58 laps.

Sebastian Vettel scored the final point in 10th on what has been an emotional swansong weekend for the Aston Martin driver.

The German raced hard from his ninth-place grid spot but a long first stint compromised him and dropped him down the field.

He signed off with some tyre smoking donuts on the start-finish straight.

Daniel Ricciardo took points in his last race for McLaren with a ninth-place finish.

Fernando Alonso, replacing Vettel at Aston Martin next year, failed to finish his last race for Alpine.

Mick Schumacher, out of a drive next season after being replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Haas, finished 16th ahead of team mate Kevin Magnussen.

He survived contact with Williams driver Nicholas Latifi that tipped both cars into a synchronised spin. 

READ MORE

Ricciardo set for Red Bull third driver role in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo is set for a return to Red Bull next season as their third driver, according to comments made by the Formula One squad's motorsport ...
Motoring
2 days ago

F1 launches new all-female race series

Formula One on Friday launched an all-female racing series that is set to hit the track next year and prepare young girls to race in the sport.
Motoring
2 days ago

Hulkenberg to replace Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will make a full-time Formula One comeback at Haas next season after the US-owned team announced him on Thursday as ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The best places to renew your car licence news
  2. Mzansi man sets record for world's loudest car sound system news
  3. It’s the end of the road for the Toyota Urban Cruiser news
  4. VW Polo at risk of being scrapped due to strict new anti-pollution laws news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Mahindra XUV700 reaches new levels of sophistication First Drives

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...