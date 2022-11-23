Motorsport

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as F1 test and third driver

23 November 2022 - 16:45 By Reuters
Team boss Christian Horner, right, welcomes Daniel Ricciardo back to Oracle Red Bull Racing.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull's test and third driver next season, the Formula One world champion said on Wednesday.

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018, after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri). He returns from McLaren, where he struggled to match teammate Lando Norris.

"I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023," the eight-times race winner said.

"The ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, while also giving me some time to recharge and refocus."

Ricciardo, who was teammate to now double world champion Max Verstappen in his previous stint at Red Bull, will support the team with simulator work, testing and commercial activities.

"It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character. I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home," said team boss Christian Horner.

