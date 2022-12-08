Motorsport

Uber, Motional launch robotaxi service in Las Vegas

08 December 2022 - 08:28 By Reuters
US ride-hailing firm Uber and driverless tech-maker Motional have launched their public robotaxi service in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Image: digidreamgrafix / 123rf

Tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of autonomous vehicle technology have delayed deployment of robotaxi services, leaving investors worried.

The launch is part of a non-exclusive 10-year agreement between both the companies for driverless vehicles, with a rollout in Los Angeles expected to follow.

In the multimarket deal, Motional's autonomous vehicles would also ferry both passengers and delivery items for Uber and its Uber Eats division.

The companies said they would have vehicle operators for now, but are working to make a fully driverless experience available to the public next year.

If an autonomous vehicle is available to complete the trip, Uber will match the rider to the vehicle and they will receive an offer to opt-in before the autonomous trip is confirmed and dispatched to pick them up.

Uber is rekindling its robotaxi plans after a brief hiatus after selling its autonomous vehicle research division to San Francisco-based start-up Aurora in 2020.

Uber has also signed a 10-year deal with autonomous driving start-up Nuro to use the company's driverless delivery pods in California and Texas.

Last month, rival Lyft said it would launch the robotaxi service in Los Angeles after it had rolled out in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Motional, which uses Hyundai's Ioniq5 electric car for the robotaxi service, is a joint venture between the South Korean manufacturer and automotive technology company Aptiv, and has been testing autonomous vehicles without safety drivers for a couple of years.

