Motorsport

Seidl moves from McLaren F1 to Sauber after Vasseur exit

13 December 2022 - 14:03 By Reuters
Andreas Seidl will join the Swiss-based Sauber team as a replacement for the Ferrari-bound Frederic Vasseur.
Andreas Seidl will join the Swiss-based Sauber team as a replacement for the Ferrari-bound Frederic Vasseur.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren appointed Andrea Stella as their Formula One team principal on Tuesday in place of Andreas Seidl after the German joined Swiss-based Sauber as replacement for Ferrari-bound Frederic Vasseur.

Sauber run the Alfa Romeo team, which will become the factory Audi outfit in 2026.

The extraordinary merry-go-round of team bosses was kicked off in November when Mattia Binotto handed in his resignation as Ferrari principal. Williams are also looking for someone new after announcing on Monday the departure of Jost Capito.

Italian Stella, a former performance engineer for Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari, was promoted from an executive director role at McLaren Racing.

