Williams boss Jost Capito leaving Formula 1 team

13 December 2022 - 07:43 By Reuters
Capito, 64, joined the Formula 1 team two years ago following a distinguished career in the World Rally Championship.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Williams team principal and CEO Jost Capito is departing as part of a major shake-up among the management team.

Capito, 64, joined the Formula 1 team two years ago after a distinguished career in the World Rally Championship.

He faced a monumental task at Williams, a team with a rich history in F1 but which has struggled to field competitive cars for several years. The team finished 2021 at the bottom of the constructors standings for the fourth time in the past five years.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team,” Capito said. “I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Dorilton Capital owns Williams, and chair Matthew Savage said Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison had chosen to resign.

“We would like to thank Jost for his hard work and dedication as we embarked on a major transformation process to begin the journey of reviving Williams Racing,” Savage said in a statement.

“We're grateful that Jost postponed his planned retirement to take on this challenge and now he will pass the reins on for the next part of this staged process. We would also like to thank FX for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future as he moves on.”

Replacements for Capito and Demaison will be named “in due course,” according to the team. Williams' driver line-up for 2023 includes Alex Albon and F1 newcomer Logan Sargeant, the first American to have a seat on the grid since 2015.

