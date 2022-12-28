SA Toyota team ready to dominate Dakar 2023

With the prologue for the world’s toughest rally-raid race just days away, the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Dakar Team has assembled its three GR DKR Hilux T1+ race cars at the Sea Camp, north of the Saudi Arabian town of Yanbu.
The next step is a thorough shakedown to confirm that everything works as expected, before attending to the final checks and administration for Dakar 2023.
The 11km prologue, which is used to determine the starting order for the first stage, will get the action under way during the afternoon of December 31, before the official race kicks off on New Year’s Day. Fourteen competitive stages will follow.
For TGR, the 2023 Dakar Rally will offer an opportunity to defend the crown it won when Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah and French co-driver Mathieu Baumel brought their GR DKR Hilux T1+ home in first place at the end of the 2022 edition.
This was al-Attiyah and Baumel's (#200) second victory for the team and they will be aiming for a repeat performance early in the new year. Their teammates in the other two cars are Giniel de Villiers #205 with co-driver Dennis Murphy and Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings (#217).
With refinements to the car’s quality, reliability and durability, the team is confident it has built a better car than the one that won the race last year.
The route for the rally starts at the Sea Camp on the Northwest coast of Saudi Arabia. Stage 2 takes the rally to the stunning rocks and canyons around Alula. Next up is stage 3 to Ha’il, where the bivouac will remain in place for three days before shifting to Al Duwadimi for two days. Stage 8 will see the rally reach the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
From here, the route continues east to Haradh, before moving into the Empty Quarter for the final few days of the event.
The final stages will take the crews from Shaybah to Al-Hofuf and on to Dammam on the Arabian Gulf. While the closing three stages of the rally feature distances under 200km, the organisers have cautioned that these stages may prove the toughest and competitors should not take them lightly based purely on the distances.
Dakar 2023 is scheduled to finish on January 15 in Dammam. This will be the Dakar’s first visit to the city and also the first time the race crosses Saudi Arabia from coast to coast.
Glyn Hall, TGR Dakar team principal, said: “We’ve had a stunning year building up to this race, starting with a win at the Dakar in January. This was followed by the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) title as well as the South African Rally-Raid Championship win, so we feel we are well prepared for the race. All I want now is for the flag to drop so we can go racing to see how our latest GR DKR Hilux T1+ stacks up against the competition.”
