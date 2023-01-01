Motorsport

Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage

In the car category, Spaniard Carlos Sainz took his 42nd career stage win to lead for Audi

01 January 2023 - 21:09 By Reuters
Monster Energy Honda Team 2023's Ricky Brabec in action.
Monster Energy Honda Team 2023's Ricky Brabec in action.
Image: Reuters

The Dakar Rally will have a new winner in the motorcyle category this year after reigning champion Sam Sunderland crashed out with a broken shoulder in the rocky opening stage in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The Briton, who also won the event on two wheels in 2017, has now failed to finish the endurance rally six times out of 10 starts.

The 33-year-old GasGas rider was 10th fastest in Saturday's prologue and fastest at the first checkpoint before falling at the 52km mark in the 368km special stage inland and along the shores of the Red Sea.

Suffering from back pain, he was flown to Yanbu for medical attention.

American Ricky Brabec took his ninth career stage win to lead the motorcycle standings with compatriot Mason Klein denied a first victory after being penalised for speeding.

Honda rider Brabec was 19 seconds clear of Argentina's Kevin Benavides on a KTM with Australian Toby Price third.

In the car category, Spaniard Carlos Sainz took his 42nd career stage win to lead for Audi -- 10 seconds clear of France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team.

Saudi Arabian driver Yazeed al Rajhi was in third place for Overdrive Racing.

Sainz, 60, said he had taken it cautiously after suffering an early puncture on the stony terrain. He was watched by his visiting Formula One driver son and namesake.

"It was a good stage, a clear stage for us. No mistakes, no punctures," said Loeb, 48.

Sweden's Mattias Ekstroem, who had been fastest for Audi in Saturday's prologue, led from the first checkpoint but ended up 33 seconds down on Sainz with an additional 15 minute penalty.

Qatar's reigning champion Nasser al Attiyah was sixth overall for Toyota. The top South African team was Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings in tenth place in a Toyota Gazoo Hilux.

The 45th edition of the Dakar is held entirely in Saudi Arabia for the fourth time and ends in Dammam on the Gulf coast on January 15.

- Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Dakar Rally 2023 titbits

The event kicks off this weekend, and we have juicy details and identify South Africans taking part
Motoring
2 days ago

SA Toyota team ready to dominate Dakar 2023

The three-car factory team is ready to defend its title using the latest evolution of the GR DKR Hilux T1+
Motoring
4 days ago

New book celebrates 60 years of Kyalami memories

A new coffee table book brings to life six decades of thrills and spills from South Africa’s most famous motorsport circuit.
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | New advert clarifies pronunciation of Hyundai name news
  2. This is how much you'll pay for fuel from midnight on Tuesday news
  3. The 10 most beautiful cars from 2022 Features
  4. Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage Motorsport
  5. #Throwback Thursday: SA-built Ford Sierra XR-8 on auction in the UK news

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election