Motorsport

Angry Al-Attiyah wins Dakar fifth stage

Toyota driver accused organisers of ‘killing the race early’ by allowing the Audi team more power

06 January 2023 - 07:51 By Reuters and Motoring Staff
Nasser Al-Attiyah is 22 minutes and 36 seconds clear of Audi's Stephane Peterhansel in the overall standings.
Nasser Al-Attiyah is 22 minutes and 36 seconds clear of Audi's Stephane Peterhansel in the overall standings.
Image: Supplied

Toyota's defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally to extend his lead to 22 minutes on Thursday after venting his anger at a rule change he felt favoured rivals Audi.

The Qatari had accused organisers of "killing the race early" with a decision to allow cars using renewable energy - which includes the petrol electric hybrid Audis - more power from stage five.

The World Rally-Raid Committee decided on the Equivalence of Technology tweak after an analysis of data from vehicles in the first three stages.

Al-Attiyah, a four-times Dakar winner, chalked up his second stage win at this year's event after taking control of the 373km special loop around Ha'il.

He finished one minute 57 seconds clear of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, whose Audi team mate and 14-times Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel was third.

"We try to push like crazy. We take a lot of risks after the decision yesterday. The other teams have more horsepower but OK, I’m happy to finish today without any problems," said the Qatari.

Sainz said it had been a tough stage.

"I think I injured my neck in one compression. I hope it’s not too bad tomorrow," the 60-year-old said about the desert conditions.

"We hope we can carry on and go to the end. It’s still a long way. We need to keep pushing".

Al-Attiyah is 22 minutes and 36 seconds clear of Peterhansel in the overall standings with Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi dropping to third and three-times Dakar winner Sainz fourth.

Dakar organisers allowed cars using renewable energy - which includes the electric hybrid Audis - more power from stage five.
Dakar organisers allowed cars using renewable energy - which includes the electric hybrid Audis - more power from stage five.
Image: Reuters

Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb rolled his car around 100km from the finish and lost almost 15 minutes. The Frenchman is out of the top 10 and nearly two hours behind the leader.

South Africa's Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings (Toyota Hilus) were sixth fastest and remain fifth overall. Their team mates Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy were eighth on the day and retain their seventh position in the general classification, 

Stage 5 was tough for TGR’s two remaining crews. Lategan and co-driver Cummings posted the sixth fastest time.

In the motorcycle category, French rider Adrien van Beveren won the stage ahead of Chilean Jose Ignacio Cornejo and Australian Toby Price.

Wednesday's winner Joan Barreda suffered a fall 30km from the end, banging his head on the ground but completing the stage after Price and others stopped to help.

American Skyler Howes took over at the top for Husqvarna, two minutes seven seconds clear of Price with Argentina's Kevin Benavides third.

Qatar’s Al-Attiyah takes Dakar lead as Sainz hits trouble

Triple Dakar champion Sainz has dropped out of the top 10 in his hybrid Audi
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Extreme weather creates Dakar Rally chaos

Cars rescued from raging river as stage is shortened
Motoring
1 day ago

Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage

In the car category, Spaniard Carlos Sainz took his 42nd career stage win to lead for Audi.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  2. WATCH | Extreme weather creates Dakar Rally chaos news
  3. Doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murder World
  4. Fluctuating petrol price sees motorists shrug at latest drop news
  5. Stunt driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident news

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election