Toyota's defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally to extend his lead to 22 minutes on Thursday after venting his anger at a rule change he felt favoured rivals Audi.
The Qatari had accused organisers of "killing the race early" with a decision to allow cars using renewable energy - which includes the petrol electric hybrid Audis - more power from stage five.
The World Rally-Raid Committee decided on the Equivalence of Technology tweak after an analysis of data from vehicles in the first three stages.
Al-Attiyah, a four-times Dakar winner, chalked up his second stage win at this year's event after taking control of the 373km special loop around Ha'il.
He finished one minute 57 seconds clear of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, whose Audi team mate and 14-times Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel was third.
"We try to push like crazy. We take a lot of risks after the decision yesterday. The other teams have more horsepower but OK, I’m happy to finish today without any problems," said the Qatari.
Sainz said it had been a tough stage.
"I think I injured my neck in one compression. I hope it’s not too bad tomorrow," the 60-year-old said about the desert conditions.
"We hope we can carry on and go to the end. It’s still a long way. We need to keep pushing".
Al-Attiyah is 22 minutes and 36 seconds clear of Peterhansel in the overall standings with Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi dropping to third and three-times Dakar winner Sainz fourth.
Angry Al-Attiyah wins Dakar fifth stage
Toyota driver accused organisers of ‘killing the race early’ by allowing the Audi team more power
Image: Supplied
Image: Reuters
Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb rolled his car around 100km from the finish and lost almost 15 minutes. The Frenchman is out of the top 10 and nearly two hours behind the leader.
South Africa's Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings (Toyota Hilus) were sixth fastest and remain fifth overall. Their team mates Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy were eighth on the day and retain their seventh position in the general classification,
Stage 5 was tough for TGR’s two remaining crews. Lategan and co-driver Cummings posted the sixth fastest time.
In the motorcycle category, French rider Adrien van Beveren won the stage ahead of Chilean Jose Ignacio Cornejo and Australian Toby Price.
Wednesday's winner Joan Barreda suffered a fall 30km from the end, banging his head on the ground but completing the stage after Price and others stopped to help.
American Skyler Howes took over at the top for Husqvarna, two minutes seven seconds clear of Price with Argentina's Kevin Benavides third.
