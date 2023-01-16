Motorsport

Haas F1’s Kevin Magnussen needs surgery, Rolex 24 ‘unlikely’

16 January 2023 - 07:18 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Kevin Magnussen will undergo surgery to remove a cyst from his wrist, making it "unlikely" the Haas driver will be able to drive at the Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month.

However, it's expected Magnussen will be ready in time for the start of the F1 season.

"I had a sore wrist so I went to the doctor to have it looked at and they found a cyst that needs to be removed so I can be ready for the F1 season," Magnussen said on Saturday.

"It's a harmless procedure, but I probably need to rest for a few  weeks afterwards. I need to wait and see what the doctor says, but it's unlikely I can race at Daytona."

Magnussen, 30, was set to team up with his father, Jan, at the 24 hours of Daytona.

