Formula One world champions Red Bull claimed an early pole position on Friday with the announcement they would launch their season ahead of rivals in New York on February 3.
"New kit, new car, New York," they said on Twitter.
" February 3 is set to be our biggest launch yet in the city that never sleeps, New York," the team said on their website.
"Not only is this going to be the first Formula One season launch to take place in the US, we’re also planning to make it the greatest in F1 history."
Red Bull ended Mercedes' run of eight successive constructors' titles last season while Dutch driver Max Verstappen took his second successive drivers' crown and Mexican Sergio Perez finished third.
The launch date is the earliest yet, with Williams next up on February 6.
Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri have also announced a New York launch on February 11 before Aston Martin and McLaren in England on February 13, Ferrari on February 14, Mercedes at Silverstone on February 15 and Renault-owned Alpine in London on February 16.
Alfa Romeo and Haas have yet to announce their dates.
The season starts in Bahrain on March 5 after pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit from February 23 to 25.
America is a key growth area for Formula One, with three grands prix scheduled for the US in 2023, including a new night race in Las Vegas in November.
Red Bull to be first again with New York F1 launch
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
