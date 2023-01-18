Motorsport

Jamie Chadwick says renewed Williams ties keep her F1 dream alive

18 January 2023 - 20:28 By Reuters
Jamie Chadwick will be competing this season with Andretti Autosport in the US-based Indy NXT championship, a feeder series for IndyCar.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Britain's Jamie Chadwick, three-times champion in the all-female W Series, said on Wednesday her dream of making it to Formula One remained alive after Williams kept her in their driver academy for 2023.

Williams said Chadwick, 24, will have a personalised programme and support the race team in the simulator at their Grove factory.

There was no mention of any possible participation in Friday practice at a grand prix weekend.

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing; I’ve had their support since 2019. Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula One dream alive is very important,” she said.

Chadwick will be competing this season with Andretti Autosport in the US-based Indy NXT championship, a feeder series for Indycar.

While Formula One has not had a female racer since 1976, Indycar has had eight women compete in the championship over the past two decades. 

