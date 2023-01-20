Danish Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen said on Thursday he had withdrawn from the 24 Hours of Daytona sportscar race after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst on his left hand.
The decision came as no surprise, with Magnussen warning last week he was likely to miss the January 28 race due to the procedure.
He had been due to race for the MDK Motorsport team in a Porsche 911 GT3.
"The hand surgery went fine, but I have been advised by the doctors not to drive at Daytona," the Haas driver said on Twitter.
Formula One's pre-season testing is in Bahrain on February 23 and25 with the opening race at Sakhir on March 5. Haas expect Magnussen, who will have a new team mate in Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, to be fully fit by then.
Magnussen pulls out of Daytona 24 Hours after hand surgery
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Danish Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen said on Thursday he had withdrawn from the 24 Hours of Daytona sportscar race after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst on his left hand.
The decision came as no surprise, with Magnussen warning last week he was likely to miss the January 28 race due to the procedure.
He had been due to race for the MDK Motorsport team in a Porsche 911 GT3.
"The hand surgery went fine, but I have been advised by the doctors not to drive at Daytona," the Haas driver said on Twitter.
Formula One's pre-season testing is in Bahrain on February 23 and25 with the opening race at Sakhir on March 5. Haas expect Magnussen, who will have a new team mate in Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, to be fully fit by then.
Shwartzman to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi
Jamie Chadwick says renewed Williams ties keep her F1 dream alive
Governing FIA shakes up its F1 leadership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos