Dani Pedrosa will make a wild-card MotoGP appearance at his home Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in April, the KTM factory team said on Thursday.
The 37-year-old retired from the championship at the end of 2018 with 31 top-class wins, but still carries out testing duties for the Austrian manufacturer.
A three-times world champion in junior categories, Pedrosa was three-times runner-up in the main MotoGP championship with the Repsol Honda team.
His last wild-card outing was in Austria in 2021.
"I’m excited that he’s ready to do a wild card. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wild card if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive, so I hope he gives us the right signal for that," said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.
Pedrosa to make wild-card return at Spanish MotoGP
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images
Dani Pedrosa will make a wild-card MotoGP appearance at his home Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in April, the KTM factory team said on Thursday.
The 37-year-old retired from the championship at the end of 2018 with 31 top-class wins, but still carries out testing duties for the Austrian manufacturer.
A three-times world champion in junior categories, Pedrosa was three-times runner-up in the main MotoGP championship with the Repsol Honda team.
His last wild-card outing was in Austria in 2021.
"I’m excited that he’s ready to do a wild card. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wild card if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive, so I hope he gives us the right signal for that," said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.
READ MORE:
Unfinished business in F1? Never say never, says Vandoorne
Bahrain rights group wants Hamilton and other F1 drivers to speak up about political issues
F1 accuses FIA head of commercial interference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos