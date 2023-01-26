Motorsport

Pedrosa to make wild-card return at Spanish MotoGP

26 January 2023 - 17:59 By Reuters
Dani Pedrosa retired from the championship in 2018 with 31 top-class wins under his belt.
Dani Pedrosa will make a wild-card MotoGP appearance at his home Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in April, the KTM factory team said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old retired from the championship at the end of 2018 with 31 top-class wins, but still carries out testing duties for the Austrian manufacturer.

A three-times world champion in junior categories, Pedrosa was three-times runner-up in the main MotoGP championship with the Repsol Honda team.

His last wild-card outing was in Austria in 2021.

"I’m excited that he’s ready to do a wild card. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wild card if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive, so I hope he gives us the right signal for that," said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.

