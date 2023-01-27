New Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has dampened speculation he would favour Charles Leclerc by hailing Carlos Sainz as a winner and important team member, revealing also that he twice tried to sign the Spaniard for his previous Formula One teams.
Sainz, 28, joined Ferrari from McLaren in 2021 and last April – under then principal Mattia Binotto – signed a contract extension to the end of 2024.
Monegasque Leclerc, overall runner-up to Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen last season, is also contracted to the end of 2024.
Leclerc drove for Vasseur's ART team in the GP3 junior series and made his F1 debut with Ferrari-powered Sauber in 2018 when the Frenchman was in charge.
However, Vasseur, who was Renault team boss before moving to Sauber, told reporters on a Zoom call he also had past connections to Sainz and rated him highly.
"I started a discussion with Carlos and his management when I was at Renault to attract him and to sign the contract," he said.
"He joined a bit later. When I was at Sauber I tried to sign Carlos again without success and I said OK, if I want to (work with) Carlos the best way is to join the team where he is," joked the Frenchman.
"We always had a very good relationship. I trust him and I think he showed in the last few years that he's a potential winner who is very important for the team.
"We won't have a number one and number two. The organisation is crystal clear they have to do their job, and if at one stage I will have to take action for Carlos or for Charles I will do it."
Leclerc won three races last year and took nine pole positions, while Sainz claimed his first win in Formula One at the British Grand Prix and finished the season fifth overall.
Ferrari’s Vasseur assures Sainz of his status within team
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Image
New Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has dampened speculation he would favour Charles Leclerc by hailing Carlos Sainz as a winner and important team member, revealing also that he twice tried to sign the Spaniard for his previous Formula One teams.
Sainz, 28, joined Ferrari from McLaren in 2021 and last April – under then principal Mattia Binotto – signed a contract extension to the end of 2024.
Monegasque Leclerc, overall runner-up to Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen last season, is also contracted to the end of 2024.
Leclerc drove for Vasseur's ART team in the GP3 junior series and made his F1 debut with Ferrari-powered Sauber in 2018 when the Frenchman was in charge.
However, Vasseur, who was Renault team boss before moving to Sauber, told reporters on a Zoom call he also had past connections to Sainz and rated him highly.
"I started a discussion with Carlos and his management when I was at Renault to attract him and to sign the contract," he said.
"He joined a bit later. When I was at Sauber I tried to sign Carlos again without success and I said OK, if I want to (work with) Carlos the best way is to join the team where he is," joked the Frenchman.
"We always had a very good relationship. I trust him and I think he showed in the last few years that he's a potential winner who is very important for the team.
"We won't have a number one and number two. The organisation is crystal clear they have to do their job, and if at one stage I will have to take action for Carlos or for Charles I will do it."
Leclerc won three races last year and took nine pole positions, while Sainz claimed his first win in Formula One at the British Grand Prix and finished the season fifth overall.
Unfinished business in F1? Never say never, says Vandoorne
Bahrain rights group wants Hamilton and other F1 drivers to speak up about political issues
F1 accuses FIA head of commercial interference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos