Motorsport

Wehrlein takes the Formula E lead with a double in Diriyah

30 January 2023 - 08:27 By Reuters
Pascal Wehrlein beat his British rival Jake Dennis, driving for Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti and making more overtakes than anyone else, by 1.252 seconds in a repeat of Friday's top two at the Diriyah street circuit.
Pascal Wehrlein beat his British rival Jake Dennis, driving for Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti and making more overtakes than anyone else, by 1.252 seconds in a repeat of Friday's top two at the Diriyah street circuit.
Image: Supplied

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein won his second Formula E race in two days in Saudi Arabia to take the lead in the electric world championship on Saturday.

The German beat his British rival Jake Dennis, driving for Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti and making more overtakes than anyone else, by 1.252 seconds in a repeat of Friday's top two at the Diriyah street circuit.

Rene Rast took third, after fending off Jaguar's Sam Bird in the late stages, to put newcomers NEOM McLaren on the podium for the first time.

British rookie Jake Hughes had earlier secured McLaren's first pole position in only his third race for the team that won the title under Mercedes ownership last year, but finished fifth after running low on power at the end.

"Our race pace is incredible, again today we had the perfect strategy," said Wehrlein, who started fifth on the grid and became only the fifth Formula E driver to win both races in one weekend.

"This weekend will be one I will never forget," said the former Formula One driver, who finished second to Dennis in this month's Mexico City opener.

The result meant Porsche powertrains have finished one-two in every race so far this season.

Wehrlein  has 68 points to 62 for Dennis, with Envision Racing's Sebastien Buemi a distant third on 31. 

FIA defends Ben Sulayem after reported sexist comments

Sexist comments attributed to the head of Formula One's governing body and splashed across the media do not reflect the beliefs of president Mohammed ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Alfa Romeo F1 team announce co-title partnership with Stake

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team announced a multi-year co-title partnership with online casino and sports betting platform Stake on Friday as ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ferrari’s Vasseur assures Sainz of his status within team

New Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has dampened speculation he would favour Charles Leclerc by hailing Carlos Sainz as a winner and important team member, ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  2. Motorists must brace for pain at the pumps with fuel prices set to rise in ... news
  3. REVIEW | VW Tiguan Allspace is a king of the open road Reviews
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  5. We take an in the metal look at the new Suzuki Fronx and five-door Jimny New Models

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...