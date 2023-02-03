Motorsport

Ford to return to F1 with Red Bull in 2026

03 February 2023 - 08:27 By Reuters
Red Bull Racing-RBPT won the 2022 F1 constructors' championship with the Netherlands' Max Verstappen earning the driver championship under its banner.
Red Bull Racing-RBPT won the 2022 F1 constructors' championship with the Netherlands' Max Verstappen earning the driver championship under its banner.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After more than a two-decade absence, Ford is due to return to Formula 1 racing in 2026 as a partner of the Red Bull team, BBC Sport reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the agreement will be announced on Friday in New York at Red Bull's season-opening event. Until the new partnership kicks in, Red Bull reportedly will stick with Honda engines in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Ford was last involved in F1 in 2003, when it earned its last victory with Giancarlo Fisichella driving in Brazil, and 2004. Before that, Ford's Cosworth engines were regulars in F1 from the 1960s through to the 1990s, and the engine-maker produced 176 wins in 523 starts.

Ford took 10 constructors' championships and 13 drivers' championships.

According to BBC Sport, another US automotive giant, General Motors, is angling to crack into F1. Andretti Global is prepared to use the logo of Cadillac, a GM make, while using Renault engines in 2025, but the plan has yet to receive approval from the competition's officials, according to the report.

Red Bull Racing-RBPT won the 2022 F1 constructors' championship with the Netherlands' Max Verstappen earning the driver championship under its banner.

FIA launches application process for prospective F1 teams

Formula One's governing body on Thursday formally started a process that could lead to new teams entering the championship from 2025.
Motoring
19 hours ago

Brad Binder’s KTM team aims for nothing less than MotoGP title

For the fourth consecutive year, South African Brad Binder will be one of the factory KTM RC16 riders in the Austrian brand’s MotoGP bid for success.
Motoring
1 day ago

Mick Schumacher to double up as McLaren F1 reserve

Michael Schumacher's son Mick could be driving a McLaren this season should the Formula One team need a stand-in for race regulars Lando Norris and ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol goes up by 28c in February news
  2. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  3. Ford exports new Ranger from South Africa to over 100 markets globally news
  4. These were SA's top-selling car brands in January news
  5. Toyota defends its title as world’s top-selling carmaker in 2022 news

Latest Videos

Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’
More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court