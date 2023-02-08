Las Vegas planning F1 Grand Prix every year until at least 2032

Las Vegas is making long-term plans to hold Formula One races in the city for at least the next decade.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday gave unanimous approval to the Las Vegas Grand Prix until 2032.

The first race will be held on the city's famed Strip this November. The two sides already have a three-year deal, but the commission's action paves the way for an extension.

“We anticipate a lifetime together in partnership,” commission chair Jim Gibson said. “This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least 10 years. Beyond that I'm sure those who succeed us will see the value in what we've done and continue it forever.”

The commission said the race must occur on the weekend before Thanksgiving. The 2023 race will be a night event on November 18.

The cars will zip at up to 340km/h past some of the Strip's landmarks, including Caesar's Palace and the fountains at the Bellagio.