It's nearly time for this year's Toyota GR Cup, a one-make South African series for motoring journalists competing against each other in identical Toyota GR86 cars.
Following the brand-building success of the 2022 season with the turbocharged, all-wheel drive GR Yaris, Toyota South Africa is this year using the recently-launched new GR86 coupé which has been adapted to do race car duty.
The updated GR86 was recently launched in SA with more power. As part of a major midlife upgrade that includes a name change to GR86, a facelift and chassis tweaks, the Toyota’s normally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine was increased from 2.0l to 2.4l in cubic capacity to bump up output from 147kW to 174kW.
The motoring journalists will be joined on the grid by last year’s GR Yaris fleet Toyota SA is hiring out to amateur racing drivers. As before the Toyota GR Cup will form part of the National Extreme Festival with races in Pretoria, Cape Town, East London and Gqeberha.
The first race of the seven-event season kicks off on February 18 at Pretoria's Zwartkops circuit and the six-driver line up comprises Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE Motoring), Mark Jones (The Citizen), Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM), Reuben van Niekerk (Wheels24), Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media) and Chad Lückhoff (AutoTrader).
Toyota GR Cup gets ready for season two
Series will see motoring journalists take each other on in the new GR86 coupé
Image: Supplied
It's nearly time for this year's Toyota GR Cup, a one-make South African series for motoring journalists competing against each other in identical Toyota GR86 cars.
Following the brand-building success of the 2022 season with the turbocharged, all-wheel drive GR Yaris, Toyota South Africa is this year using the recently-launched new GR86 coupé which has been adapted to do race car duty.
The updated GR86 was recently launched in SA with more power. As part of a major midlife upgrade that includes a name change to GR86, a facelift and chassis tweaks, the Toyota’s normally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine was increased from 2.0l to 2.4l in cubic capacity to bump up output from 147kW to 174kW.
The motoring journalists will be joined on the grid by last year’s GR Yaris fleet Toyota SA is hiring out to amateur racing drivers. As before the Toyota GR Cup will form part of the National Extreme Festival with races in Pretoria, Cape Town, East London and Gqeberha.
The first race of the seven-event season kicks off on February 18 at Pretoria's Zwartkops circuit and the six-driver line up comprises Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE Motoring), Mark Jones (The Citizen), Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM), Reuben van Niekerk (Wheels24), Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media) and Chad Lückhoff (AutoTrader).
FIRST DRIVE | Toyota GR86 gets more power to match its handling poise
The little Yaris that could: looking back at year of racing in the Toyota GR Cup
TimesLIVE fields pleasure and pain at final Toyota GR Cup showdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos