Motorsport

Toyota GR Cup gets ready for season two

Series will see motoring journalists take each other on in the new GR86 coupé

08 February 2023 - 13:08 By Motoring Reporter
The six-driver line up comprises from left: Reuben van Niekerk (Wheels24), Mark Jones (The Citizen), Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE Motoring), Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media), Chad Lückhoff (AutoTrader) and Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM).
The six-driver line up comprises from left: Reuben van Niekerk (Wheels24), Mark Jones (The Citizen), Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE Motoring), Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media), Chad Lückhoff (AutoTrader) and Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM).
Image: Supplied

It's nearly time for this year's Toyota GR Cup, a one-make South African series for motoring journalists competing against each other in identical Toyota GR86 cars.

Following the brand-building success of the 2022 season with the turbocharged, all-wheel drive GR Yaris, Toyota South Africa is this year using the recently-launched new GR86 coupé which has been adapted to do race car duty.

The updated GR86 was recently launched in SA with more power. As part of a major midlife upgrade that includes a name change to GR86, a facelift and chassis tweaks, the Toyota’s normally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine was increased from 2.0l to 2.4l in cubic capacity to bump up output from 147kW to 174kW.

The motoring journalists will be joined on the grid by last year’s GR Yaris fleet Toyota SA is hiring out to amateur racing drivers. As before the Toyota GR Cup will form part of the National Extreme Festival with races in Pretoria, Cape Town, East London and Gqeberha.

The first race of the seven-event season kicks off on February 18 at Pretoria's Zwartkops circuit and the six-driver line up comprises Denis Droppa (TimesLIVE Motoring), Mark Jones (The Citizen), Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM), Reuben van Niekerk (Wheels24), Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media) and Chad Lückhoff (AutoTrader).

FIRST DRIVE | Toyota GR86 gets more power to match its handling poise

In a car world bustling with brutish supercars strutting steroid-fuelled muscles, the Toyota 86 has served as an affordable sports car with OK power ...
Motoring
2 months ago

The little Yaris that could: looking back at year of racing in the Toyota GR Cup

The year has blasted by and so has the inaugural Toyota GR Cup that I was fortunate enough to be involved in under the TimesLIVE banner.
Motoring
3 months ago

TimesLIVE fields pleasure and pain at final Toyota GR Cup showdown

The seventh and final round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup played out at Zwartkops Raceway at the weekend.
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Everything new and exciting to expect from Toyota in 2023 Features
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  3. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  4. These were SA's top-selling car brands in January news
  5. WATCH | Can an AK-47 punch through a brake disc? Features

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents