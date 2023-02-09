Everything you need to know about Mzansi's first Formula E ePrix

It’s a showcase of speed and sustainability

While most people will be au fait with the world of Formula One and what it’s all about (even more so since Drive to Survive aired on Netflix), many are still in the dark about Formula E, which has been travelling the world since its inaugural race was held in Beijing in 2014.

The brainchild of Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag, it’s a single-seater motorsport championship that races electric-powered cars on temporary street circuits in cities all over the world. Each race, called an ePrix, consists of several laps around said circuit with drivers attempting to complete the race in the fastest time possible.

As with Formula One, points are awarded to drivers based on their finishing position, with the driver who accumulates the most points over the season being crowned the champion. Last year this honour went to Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne who is racing for the DS Penske team.

Formula E is an open-chassis championship, meaning each of the 11 teams are allowed to design and build their own power trains and components. This allows for variety in terms of car performance and design — as long as they meet the regulations set by the FIA.

However, there are some common components across all Formula E cars, such as the battery, suspension and brakes, which are supplied by a single supplier to ensure cost control and parity between teams. There is also a standardised control electronics system and software platform to ensure all teams have access to the same performance data.

In a nutshell, Formula E exists to promote sustainability and innovation within the motor industry, and to raise public awareness about the benefits that battery electric vehicles offer. The series also serves as a platform for manufacturers such as Jaguar to develop and showcase new technologies that will find their way into future production car models.