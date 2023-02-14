McLaren's Piastri has no fear of repeating Ricciardo's woes

Australian Formula One rookie Oscar Piastri is confident he can avoid suffering the same problems as Daniel Ricciardo, the compatriot he has replaced at McLaren.

Ricciardo, a winner of eight races, never felt fully at home in the car and left a year before his contract was up after two underperforming seasons alongside British team mate Lando Norris.

He is now a reserve at champions Red Bull.

Piastri, the 2021 Formula Two champion, joins after a season on the sidelines as reserve for Renault-owned Alpine.

“It’s obviously a bit of a shame that things didn’t work out between the team and Daniel, but for me personally I’m not concerned about that aspect of things,” Piastri, 21, said at the launch of the new MCL60 car on Monday.

“Through my junior career, I’ve had to change car every single year.

“I’ve never driven the same car for more than a year,” added the Melbourne native, who left for Britain as a 14-year-old.

“I think adaptation is a big strength that you need in the junior categories, and I think that’s been prominent in mine.”