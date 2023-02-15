Motorsport

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart takes on drag racing

15 February 2023 - 08:13 By Reuters
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart plans to compete full-time in NHRA drag racing in 2023.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart plans to compete full-time in NHRA drag racing in 2023.
Image: Mike Comer/Getty Images

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart plans to compete full-time in NHRA drag racing in 2023.

Stewart, 51, announced on Tuesday he will drive a Top Alcohol Dragster for McPhillips Racing.

His season will begin at next month's Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

"It's nerve-wracking to try to do something different, but when you have a team like the McPhillips Racing team has it makes everything a lot easier," Stewart said.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2002, 2005 and 2011) made his NHRA debut last October when he advanced to the finals at the Nevada Nationals and finished second.

Stewart said this season will be more about learning than chasing a championship.

"It's hard to sit there and know what expectations we should have for the year," he said.

"I think as long as I keep learning more and more as I go by trying to be more consistent with driving the car, keep it in the groove, trying to stay consistent on reaction times and improve reaction times, those are all goals for me. I want to keep learning and get better every weekend and every race we go to."

Stewart was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He won 49 Cup races.

Leclerc in love with new Ferrari after Valentine’s Day debut

Charles Leclerc declared his love for the new Ferrari SF23 Formula One car after giving it a Valentine's Day debut at the Italian team's Fiorano ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Profit-making McLaren celebrating 60 years of racing

The McLaren Formula One team are back in the black financially and cashflow positive, CEO Zak Brown said on Monday as the team launched a 2023 car ...
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren's Piastri has no fear of repeating Ricciardo's woes

Australian Formula One rookie Oscar Piastri is confident he can avoid suffering the same problems as Daniel Ricciardo, the compatriot he has replaced ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  2. The truth about vehicle finance balloon payments Features
  3. WATCH | Keyless car theft and what you can do to prevent it Features
  4. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  5. New cars are only for the rich now as carmakers rake in profits news

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage