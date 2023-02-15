The second season of the Toyota GR Cup will finally go green this weekend at Pretoria’s Zwartkops Raceway where a fresh new batch of motoring journalists from six different media titles will battle it out around the 2.4km circuit in identical Toyota GR86 sports cars. Strapping into these sleek Japanese coupés for 2023 will be Mark Jones (The Citizen), Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM), Reuben van Niekerk (Wheels24), Brendon Staniforth (Maroela Media), Chad Lückhoff (AutoTrader) and TimesLIVE Motoring group editor Denis Droppa.
Unfortunately Mr Droppa will not be able to make it to this opening round due to a diary conflict involving a certain double cab bakkie, which is why yours truly has been called up to substitute for him. Needless to say I am thrilled at the prospect as I took part in the inaugural GR Cup last year and loved every darn second of it; a once-in-a-lifetime experience that proved to us scribes — and the local racing community — just how capable the GR Yaris is when driven in anger around some the best circuits Mzansi has to offer.
This year the focus will be on the naturally aspirated GR86, launched in SA towards the end of 2022. While it doesn't push out as much power or torque as the turbocharged GR Yaris (174kW/250Nm vs 198kW/360kW), its lower centre of gravity and classic front-engine/rear-wheel drive layout should make it a slightly sharper tool through corners and hairpins (not that the all-wheel drive GR Yaris was a slouch in this department, far from it). Race car preparation specialists Fast Developments have also shoed it with sticky Dunlop Direzza (225/45 R17) semi-slick tyres and bolted on a much more substantial set of anchors fabricated by local brake upgrade specialists, Powerbrake. For extra presence (and maybe a tad more downforce), the boot lid is now home to a huge carbon fibre spoiler that wouldn’t be out of place on a GT4 European Series race car.
TimesLIVE gearing up for first Toyota GR Cup race of 2023
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The interior has also undergone a fair amount of fettling with a roll-cage, OMP seat and five-point harness at the top of the list of modifications. For the sake of shedding some kilos, the rear seats have been removed (as have the rear panels), while the front passenger footwell is filled with a sizeable red fire extinguisher. Here’s hoping I don’t need to use it when I take to the track early on Friday morning for my first official practice session.
Forming part of the regional Extreme Festival, the Toyota GR Cup will this weekend be running alongside a host of other popular race series including the Pabar Volkswagen Challenge, SuperHatch, Car Care Clinic 111/GT Sports & Saloons and DOE Formula Vees.
