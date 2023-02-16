Mick Schumacher will be ready to race if Lewis Hamilton and George Russell report sick this season, team boss Toto Wolff said on Wednesday.
The Austrian said the 23-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was a great addition because of his race experience with Haas for the past two seasons and tyre knowledge.
“I hope these guys (Hamilton and Russell) don't have a fish poisoning,” Wolff said at the Silverstone launch of the team's new W14 car.
When Hamilton, a vegan, pointed out that he did not eat fish, Wolff corrected himself: “avocado poisoning”.
Schumacher has been replaced by experienced compatriot Nico Hulkenberg at Haas and will spend much of his time in the Mercedes simulator when not at the racetrack.
The German also recently tested a Formula Three racer and said he planned on driving cars from various categories to keep his hand in.
“This year, I decided that I wanted to be as fit as I've ever been, which I feel I have achieved so far, and I'm still planning on getting even fitter until the beginning of the season,” he added.
“Driving wise I'm still in the loop, very much, and I'm planning on staying there.”
Mick's the man if Hamilton is laid low by 'avocado', says Wolff
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
