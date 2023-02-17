TimesLIVE on top at Toyota GR Cup Zwartkops practice

It ain't all kittens and rainbows, however, as the automatic gearbox (Toyota decided not to use manual GR86 models to avoid potential clutch and synchro issues) is not the quickest of cog swappers. Up-shifts are snappy enough but downshifts are a noticeably more languid affair. As such you need to think further down the road and leave them as late as possible — like almost at the corner apex-point. Trying to shift too fast too soon just confuses the transmission's electronic brain and leaves you frustrated at a lack of action.
Be this as it may the Toyota GR86 remains a rapid piece of kit and I was able to top the first practice session with a fastest lap of 1:14.283. For some context, the quickest lap I was ever able to turn at Zwartkops in the GR Yaris was a 1:12.161. Sure, there's a two-second gap between them but the turbocharged GR Yaris has a 24kW/110Nm power advantage.
Also, according to my Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser there's still some time to find with my optimal lap time clocked at a 1:13.850. I tried to get close to this in the second practice session but due to slightly slippier track conditions the best I could crack was a 1:14.280. Still not bad though and good enough to beat all but two of last year's GR Yarii that in 2023 are being piloted by a handful of young up and coming race drivers.
The final practice was all about the rain with a steady downpour making things ultra slippery out there — particularly through corners Five and Six. While lap times were nothing to write home about the session gave precious insight as to how the GR86 handles in the wet and where the limits are in terms of grip both on and off the racing line. With more rain forecast for tomorrow these learnings could prove most valuable.
All in all it was a damn fine day at the track: one that bodes well for Saturday's qualifying session that starts at 9:05am. Follow me on Instagram for updates as they happen.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
TimesLIVE on top at Toyota GR Cup Zwartkops practice
Image: Supplied
Friday heralded the start of the 2023 Toyota GR Cup at Pretoria's Zwartkops Raceway.
Substituting for TimesLIVE Group motoring editor Denis Droppa, I and the five other motoring scribes selected to represent our titles in this expanding one-make series took to the 2.4km circuit to see what lap times we could set in the cool Highveld morning air.
Despite some overnight rain, the track surface felt surprisingly grippy and from the get-go I was able to turn up the wick and give my GR86 stick. Fitted with fresh Dunlop Direzza semi-slicks and a seriously potent Powerbrake brake package (the stock Toyota calipers and rotors just weren't up to the task of continuous track work), this Japanese coupé is an absolute honey to drive in anger courtesy of its low centre of gravity, masses of mechanical grip and sabre-sharp handling characteristics. While the GR Yaris could get a trifle fidgety through corners at times, the GR86 feels like its stuck to the asphalt with Velcro. And if it does get out of sorts, it's real easy to pull back in line. So, yeah, a super forgiving whip.
It ain't all kittens and rainbows, however, as the automatic gearbox (Toyota decided not to use manual GR86 models to avoid potential clutch and synchro issues) is not the quickest of cog swappers. Up-shifts are snappy enough but downshifts are a noticeably more languid affair. As such you need to think further down the road and leave them as late as possible — like almost at the corner apex-point. Trying to shift too fast too soon just confuses the transmission's electronic brain and leaves you frustrated at a lack of action.
Be this as it may the Toyota GR86 remains a rapid piece of kit and I was able to top the first practice session with a fastest lap of 1:14.283. For some context, the quickest lap I was ever able to turn at Zwartkops in the GR Yaris was a 1:12.161. Sure, there's a two-second gap between them but the turbocharged GR Yaris has a 24kW/110Nm power advantage.
Also, according to my Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser there's still some time to find with my optimal lap time clocked at a 1:13.850. I tried to get close to this in the second practice session but due to slightly slippier track conditions the best I could crack was a 1:14.280. Still not bad though and good enough to beat all but two of last year's GR Yarii that in 2023 are being piloted by a handful of young up and coming race drivers.
The final practice was all about the rain with a steady downpour making things ultra slippery out there — particularly through corners Five and Six. While lap times were nothing to write home about the session gave precious insight as to how the GR86 handles in the wet and where the limits are in terms of grip both on and off the racing line. With more rain forecast for tomorrow these learnings could prove most valuable.
All in all it was a damn fine day at the track: one that bodes well for Saturday's qualifying session that starts at 9:05am. Follow me on Instagram for updates as they happen.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
TimesLIVE gearing up for first Toyota GR Cup race of 2023
Champagne and glory for Gazoo Racing at the Killarney 9-Hour
The little Yaris that could: looking back at year of racing in the Toyota GR Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos